Amazon raises US delivery and warehouse minimum wage to $20
Business
Amazon is giving its US delivery drivers and warehouse staff a pay raise, bumping the minimum wage to $20 an hour.
Average hourly pay will now be close to $24. This is part of an over $1.5 billion investment.
Amazon offers banking perks and discounts
Along with higher pay, Amazon is rolling out perks like access to Day 1 Financial (a low-cost banking service), First Tech Federal Credit Union membership, plus 20% off in-store and 10% off groceries online via Amazon.
According to Amazon executive Udit Madan, average total compensation (including benefits) now tops $32 an hour.
Some employees online are less than enthused about the changes, though one worker commented about how much they'll actually save at pricey Whole Foods.