Amazon's Q3 profit jumps 38% to $21B on consumer spending

Amazon has reported a massive 38% jump in its profit to $21.2 billion for the third quarter of 2025, beating analyst expectations. The company's sales during this period stood at $180.2 billion, a 13% increase from last year. The growth was mainly driven by strong online consumer spending and a recovery in cloud computing services.

Cloud comeback AWS reports a 20% increase in sales Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud computing division, reported a 20% increase in sales to $33 billion. This growth comes after facing competitive pressures from Microsoft and Google. The improvement in AWS's performance has given investors hope for a potential turnaround in the future.

Retail resilience Amazon's retail business remains strong despite tariff challenges Despite the challenges posed by President Donald Trump's tariffs, Amazon's retail business has remained strong. The company and its marketplace sellers had stocked up on inventory in the US before the new duties were imposed. This strategy has helped shield them from the impact of these tariffs.