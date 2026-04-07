Amazon renews deal keeping US Postal Service handling 80% deliveries

USPS raising Priority Mail prices 8%

To stay afloat, the Postal Service is raising Priority Mail prices by 8% starting April 26, 2026, and plans to auction off access to its last-mile delivery routes.

At the same time, Amazon said it would spend more than $4 billion to expand its US rural delivery network by the end of 2026, but it still can't match the Postal Service's massive reach just yet.

Bottom line: this partnership keeps packages moving, and helps both sides tackle their challenges together.