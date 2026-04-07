Amazon renews deal keeping US Postal Service handling 80% deliveries
Amazon just renewed its deal with the US Postal Service, so the Postal Service will keep handling 80% of Amazon's package deliveries.
Amazon represented about $6 billion in annual revenue to the Postal Service, a big relief since the Postal Service has been struggling financially and racking up losses for years.
The renewal comes after Amazon considered building out its own delivery network or switching carriers, which could have made things even tougher for the Postal Service.
USPS raising Priority Mail prices 8%
To stay afloat, the Postal Service is raising Priority Mail prices by 8% starting April 26, 2026, and plans to auction off access to its last-mile delivery routes.
At the same time, Amazon said it would spend more than $4 billion to expand its US rural delivery network by the end of 2026, but it still can't match the Postal Service's massive reach just yet.
Bottom line: this partnership keeps packages moving, and helps both sides tackle their challenges together.