Amazon returning part of $600 million after Supreme Court tariff ruling
Business
Amazon is giving back part of a $600 million tariff refund to customers after the US Supreme Court ruled that tariffs set by President Donald Trump in late April 2025 were illegal.
Amazon's finance chief, Brian Olsavsky, broke down the process on a recent earnings call.
Automatic refunds for direct Amazon purchases
If you bought something directly from Amazon between late April 2025 and February 2026, you might get an automatic refund (no action needed).
The amount depends on what you bought and how much import duty was charged. Amazon will reach out if you are eligible.
Amazon's choice to pass money back could help boost trust with shoppers who felt those tariffs in their wallets.