Amazon returns part of $600 million after Supreme Court ruling

Amazon's finance chief, Brian Olsavsky, explained the company's share is limited since much of its stock was bought before the tariffs hit, and most fees actually affected third-party sellers.

If you paid a tariff on something sold directly by Amazon during that period, you'll get a refund in a limited set of circumstances where Amazon can trace that it passed specific import charges on to customers, and it will proactively contact affected customers and automatically issue refunds to them.

To check if your order qualifies, just look up "View order details" in your order history.