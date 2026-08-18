Amazon Seller Services FY26 income jumps 15.5% ₹35,574cr PBIT ₹172cr
Business
Amazon Seller Services (the Indian arm of Amazon) just reported a 15.5% jump in income for fiscal 2026, hitting ₹35,574 crore.
Losses shrank a bit too, and it posted a profit before interest and tax (PBIT) of ₹172 crore, so things are looking up.
Amazon plans $48bn India investment
Amazon is not slowing down: it is planning to pour $48 billion into India by 2030.
This means more warehouses, faster deliveries (think Amazon Now expanding to 300-plus cities), and way more job opportunities (3.8 million jobs to support by 2030).
Plus, it is aiming for $80 billion in exports from India as part of its bigger global push.