Amazon Seller Services posts 1st PBIT ₹172 cr in India
Business
After 14 years in India, Amazon's marketplace division (Amazon Seller Services) has made its first-ever operating profit: ₹172 crore at the PBIT level for fiscal 2026.
While it's not fully in the clear yet (there are still losses after tax), this is a big step for the company and signals things are looking up.
Amazon Seller Services revenue ₹35,500 cr
Amazon Seller Services saw its revenue climb to ₹35,500 crore this year, with operating cash flow also rising to ₹7,450 crore.
EBITDA improved too, hitting ₹3,640 crore.
Last year was already promising (net losses dropped sharply from ₹3,469 crore to ₹374 crore), showing Amazon India is getting better at balancing growth and spending.