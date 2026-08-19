Amazon Seller Services Private Limited fined 1L for misleading prasad
Amazon Seller Services Private Limited just got hit with a ₹1 lakh fine for letting sweets be sold as "Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad," even though the temple trust never approved it.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) said this could easily mislead people into thinking these were legit religious offerings, so they stepped in to set things straight.
CCPA holds Amazon liable for listings
The sweets, like ghee ladoos and pedas, were listed by Chandu Trading Company under the Bihar Brothers brand.
After traders complained, the CCPA ruled Amazon Seller Services Private Limited was responsible since it allowed these sales on its platform and can't use legal loopholes to dodge blame.
Amazon Seller Services Private Limited now has 15 days from August 4 to deposit the penalty.