Amazon, Telangana government to teach AI to 1 million students
Amazon and the Telangana government are rolling out a big new plan: bringing artificial intelligence (AI) lessons to government schools.
Through the Amazon Future Engineer program, about 1 million students in classes six through nine will get access to AI learning tools and a digital textbook made just for them.
Amazon-Telangana targets 4 million students
The Pi Jam Foundation will help with implementation, with CodeMitra handling hands-on training so students can actually practice what they learn.
The goal is to reach 4 million underserved students across Telangana by 2030, giving them interactive lessons and a peek at future tech careers.
To make this work, over 28,000 teachers have already been trained and classrooms are getting upgraded.
The initiative includes curriculum integration, hands-on learning, career exposure, and teacher training, according to Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, said in a statement.