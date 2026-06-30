Amazon, Telangana government to teach AI to 1 million students

Amazon-Telangana targets 4 million students

The Pi Jam Foundation will help with implementation, with CodeMitra handling hands-on training so students can actually practice what they learn.

The goal is to reach 4 million underserved students across Telangana by 2030, giving them interactive lessons and a peek at future tech careers.

To make this work, over 28,000 teachers have already been trained and classrooms are getting upgraded.

The initiative includes curriculum integration, hands-on learning, career exposure, and teacher training, according to Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, said in a statement.