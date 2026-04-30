Amazon to hire 11,000 engineers, interns after 30,000 layoffs
Business
Amazon is planning to hire 11,000 engineers and interns, even after letting go of about 30,000 employees between late 2025 and early 2026.
The new hires will mostly fill technical roles to help Amazon level up in AI, cloud tech, and advanced systems.
Amazon unveils Connect Talent and Decisions
Amazon wants people with specialized skills to build more innovative teams and keep up with the fast-changing tech world.
They are also rolling out new AI tools, Connect Talent for smoother hiring and Connect Decisions for smarter supply chain moves, blending human expertise with machine smarts to boost efficiency.