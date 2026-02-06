Amazon to invest $200B in 2026, aims to expand AWS capacity
Amazon is planning a massive $200 billion investment for 2026—over 50% higher than last year—to boost its cloud (AWS) and artificial intelligence power.
CEO Andy Jassy says they're scaling up AI so fast that "as fast as we install this capacity, this AI capacity, we are monetizing it," and that Amazon aims to expand AWS capacity.
AWS's Q4 revenue and new AI infrastructure investments
AWS is putting up to $50 billion into new AI infrastructure for US government agencies, expanding secure cloud regions and offering tools like SageMaker and Anthropic Claude for defense, science, and cybersecurity.
On the commercial side, Amazon is investing in Indiana data centers to support more AI workloads.
In Q4 2025 alone, Amazon raked in about $213 billion in revenue, with AWS posting strong growth at $35.6 billion.