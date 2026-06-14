Amazon to invest $35B in India by 2030 atop $40B
Business
Amazon just announced it's investing $35 billion in India by 2030, on top of the roughly $40 billion already committed.
The focus is on boosting AI-driven digitization, exports, logistics, and creating more jobs.
It's part of Amazon's most ambitious expansion yet.
Amazon now expands across India
Amazon is expanding its quick-commerce service, Amazon Now, to 100 cities and building 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers to meet India's rising demand for instant deliveries.
Country manager Samir Kumar says they're in it for the long haul, across cloud computing, payments, streaming, and more, while staying serious about regulatory compliance and aiming to lead in India's fast-growing online retail scene.