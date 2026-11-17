Amazon to spend $7B on Indian renewable-energy projects by 2030
What's the story
Amazon has announced its plan to invest $7 billion (approximately ₹65,393 crore) in renewable energy projects in India by 2030. The investment comes on top of the $4 billion already committed for similar initiatives. The tech giant unveiled four new wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts as part of its existing $4 billion investment in renewable energy projects already contracted in India.
Project details
New projects secured through power purchase agreements
The four new projects include a 234MW wind farm in Karnataka, a 200MW hybrid solar-and-wind project in the same state, a 300MW solar plant in Madhya Pradesh, and another 200MW solar project in Rajasthan.
All these projects have been secured through power purchase agreements (PPAs) as part of Amazon's existing $4 billion investment commitment to renewable energy projects in India.
Energy capacity
Renewable energy portfolio to exceed 2GW
Once operational, Amazon's Indian renewable energy portfolio will exceed 2GW. This is enough to power over 3.5 million homes in the country annually.
The investment also supports a new global goal set by the company, to reduce carbon intensity of electricity powering its operations by 65% by 2030 from a 2019 baseline.
Each unit of electricity consumed will have 65% lower carbon emissions compared to the baseline year, Amazon said.
Sustainability target
Investment reflects global companies' growing confidence
The new target is a major step toward Amazon's goal of achieving net-zero carbon across all operations by 2040.
Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi welcomed the investment, saying such investments are crucial in furthering India's clean energy goals and bolstering energy security.
He also noted that they reflect global companies' growing confidence in India's renewable energy sector and its potential to attract long-term investments.