Amazon to issue limited refunds after Supreme Court voids tariffs
Amazon is giving out refunds after the Supreme Court ruled that tariffs from the Trump era were illegal.
Amazon is getting a limited refund of $600 million through the US Customs and Border Protection duty-refund process.
But do not expect a huge payout; Amazon's finance chief, Brian Olsavsky, says refunds will be limited since many items were bought before the tariffs or sold by third-party sellers.
Amazon will automatically refund qualifying purchases
If you paid extra because of these tariffs, Amazon will automatically send your refund (no action is needed on your end).
Purchases made during that window are most likely to qualify.
There is no set date yet for when the money will land, but how much you might get back depends on how expensive your purchase was.
UPS DHL FedEx plan tariff refunds
Amazon is not alone here: UPS, DHL, and FedEx are also planning similar refunds in response to the court ruling, aiming to help customers who got hit by these now-illegal charges.