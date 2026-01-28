Amazon to lay off 16,000 more employees: Report

Amazon is set to cut 14,000-16,000 corporate jobs starting January 28, following a similar round last October. The company says it's trimming layers and redirecting resources toward AI development.

What's happening inside Amazon? A surprise email about the layoffs accidentally went out early to staff in the US, Canada and Costa Rica—stirring up anxiety across teams like AWS, Prime Video, Retail, People Experience and Technology, and prompting concern among staff in India.

Washington Post also feels the impact Amazon's cuts could hit The Washington Post too.

Over 100 newsroom jobs are on the line—possibly bringing total losses there to 300—with sports, metro, and foreign desks most affected.

Journalists have publicly urged Jeff Bezos to step in, worried that fewer reporters could hurt the paper's global coverage.