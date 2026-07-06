Amazon to halt new sign-ups for its gig work platform
What's the story
Amazon has announced that it will stop accepting new customers for its crowdsourcing service, Mechanical Turk, from July 30. The decision was made after "careful consideration," according to Amazon Web Services (AWS). However, the company has assured existing customers that they can continue using the service as normal. AWS also said it will continue investing in security and availability improvements for Mechanical Turk but won't be introducing any new features.
Evolution
What is Mechanical Turk?
Launched in 2005, Mechanical Turk was a platform where people were paid small amounts to do simple tasks that couldn't be fully automated. These included things like solving CAPTCHA puzzles or determining the sentiment of a sentence. In 2018, Amazon started marketing it as a tool for companies to annotate data for training neural networks with its SageMaker AI service.
Controversies
Controversy over AI training
Over the years, Mechanical Turk has been criticized for quietly powering AI products that relied heavily on human workers behind the scenes. This allowed some companies to market their services as AI-driven even when a lot of the work was done manually. The practice was reminiscent of the original "Mechanical Turk," an 18th-century hoax where a hidden human played chess instead of a machine.
Issues
Reliance on AI for tasks
A 2023 study found that 33-46% of workers on Mechanical Turk were using large language models to complete their tasks. This raised concerns about the reliability of annotated data for training AI systems. It also prompted questions about the necessity of human workers in some parts of the annotation process.
Financial burden
Economic factors and market dynamics
The decision to scale back Mechanical Turk also appears to be driven by economic factors. As demand for the platform declined and concerns over bots, fraud, and data quality continued to grow, it became a financial burden for Amazon. This has diminished its long-term value as a crowdsourcing platform in the face of evolving market dynamics and technological advancements.