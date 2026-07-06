Existing customers can continue using the service

Amazon to halt new sign-ups for its gig work platform

By Akash Pandey 11:40 am Jul 06, 202611:40 am

What's the story

Amazon has announced that it will stop accepting new customers for its crowdsourcing service, Mechanical Turk, from July 30. The decision was made after "careful consideration," according to Amazon Web Services (AWS). However, the company has assured existing customers that they can continue using the service as normal. AWS also said it will continue investing in security and availability improvements for Mechanical Turk but won't be introducing any new features.