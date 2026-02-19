Amazon tops Walmart as the biggest retailer by revenue

Amazon has officially edged out Walmart to become the top retailer by revenue. For 2025, Amazon pulled in $716.9 billion, barely surpassing Walmart's $713.2 billion. It's a big moment for online shopping, and a sign of how fast things are changing in retail.

Amazon's tech push Amazon's win isn't just about selling more stuff online. Its cloud business (AWS), booming ad sales, and a huge network of third-party sellers all played a part—plus the surge in AI demand didn't hurt.

Amazon is also betting big on its future, reportedly planning large infrastructure spending to beef up its tech capabilities.

Walmart's response Walmart isn't just watching from the sidelines—it's teaming up with Google to sell through AI assistant Gemini and investing heavily in its own tech upgrades.

Both giants are now racing to dominate grocery delivery and make shopping even faster.