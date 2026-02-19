Amazon tops Walmart as the biggest retailer by revenue
Amazon has officially edged out Walmart to become the top retailer by revenue.
For 2025, Amazon pulled in $716.9 billion, barely surpassing Walmart's $713.2 billion.
It's a big moment for online shopping, and a sign of how fast things are changing in retail.
Amazon's tech push
Amazon's win isn't just about selling more stuff online. Its cloud business (AWS), booming ad sales, and a huge network of third-party sellers all played a part—plus the surge in AI demand didn't hurt.
Amazon is also betting big on its future, reportedly planning large infrastructure spending to beef up its tech capabilities.
Walmart's response
Walmart isn't just watching from the sidelines—it's teaming up with Google to sell through AI assistant Gemini and investing heavily in its own tech upgrades.
Both giants are now racing to dominate grocery delivery and make shopping even faster.
The bigger picture
This shift shows how much tech is shaking up retail—Amazon's rapid rise comes from embracing new ways to shop, especially after the pandemic pushed more people online.
Now both companies are locked in on who can deliver groceries quicker and smarter, making things interesting for anyone who shops (which is pretty much all of us).