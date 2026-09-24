Amazon unveils early Prime Day deals up to 90% off

Tech fans can grab the Trausi Waterproof smartwatch for just $21 (down from $220), waterproof, Bluetooth-ready, and wallet-friendly.

For your fall fits, the Lomon Lightweight V-Neck Sweater is now only $10 (was $33), perfect for layering without breaking the bank.

Want a style upgrade? The Calvin Klein Nova Chain Hobo Shoulder Bag is going for $50 instead of $168, practical and chic.

And if you're into staying in, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Throw is now $54 (originally $180), so you can get comfy without overspending.