Amazon unveils early Prime Day deals up to 90% off
Amazon just dropped early Prime Day deals with up to 90% off: think big brands and prices starting at $8.
You'll find everything from a Calvin Klein shoulder bag to cozy home essentials, all ready for some serious bargain hunting.
Amazon deals: smartwatch sweater bag throw
Tech fans can grab the Trausi Waterproof smartwatch for just $21 (down from $220), waterproof, Bluetooth-ready, and wallet-friendly.
For your fall fits, the Lomon Lightweight V-Neck Sweater is now only $10 (was $33), perfect for layering without breaking the bank.
Want a style upgrade? The Calvin Klein Nova Chain Hobo Shoulder Bag is going for $50 instead of $168, practical and chic.
And if you're into staying in, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Throw is now $54 (originally $180), so you can get comfy without overspending.