Amazon worker collapsed and died at PDX9, Amazon offers condolences

Oregon OSHA finds no workplace link

Oregon OSHA says the death wasn't work-related.

The incident has reignited worries about conditions at PDX9: some workers online mentioned high temperatures possibly caused by soundproof curtains.

This warehouse has faced safety issues before, and recent OSHA data show Amazon's injury rate is still higher than average.

Amazon says it's invested over $2.5 billion in safety since 2019 and called the loss tragic.