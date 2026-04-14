Amazon worker collapsed and died at PDX9, Amazon offers condolences
Business
An Amazon employee at the PDX9 warehouse in Troutdale, Oregon, collapsed and died while working last week.
Amazon has shared condolences with the family and is offering support to coworkers.
Oregon OSHA finds no workplace link
Oregon OSHA says the death wasn't work-related.
The incident has reignited worries about conditions at PDX9: some workers online mentioned high temperatures possibly caused by soundproof curtains.
This warehouse has faced safety issues before, and recent OSHA data show Amazon's injury rate is still higher than average.
Amazon says it's invested over $2.5 billion in safety since 2019 and called the loss tragic.