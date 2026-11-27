Why Amazon workers worldwide are going on strike today
What's the story
Amazon employees around the world are gearing up for protests today, as part of a global campaign against unfair pay and harsh working conditions. The action will see strikes, picket lines, and rallies at Amazon warehouses, delivery stations and offices in over 20 countries. The move comes during the company's busiest sales weekend of the year.
Campaign details
Global action is being organized by UNI Global Union
The global action is being organized by UNI Global Union and Progressive International under the banner "Make Amazon Pay."
The campaign demands that the retail giant engage with trade unions and respect workers' rights to organize.
It comes amid allegations of inadequate pay and oppressive working practices at Amazon.
Global response
Workers at 11 Amazon sites in Germany will strike today
Workers at 11 Amazon sites in Germany will strike today, with demonstrations also planned in the US, India, Canada and Japan.
The United Services Trade Union, which has called the strikes in Germany, said, "Despite massive intimidation, Amazon employees are striking for recognition of the collective agreements for the retail sector and a collective agreement on good and healthy work."
Company response
Amazon spokesperson in Germany rejected the union's allegations
An Amazon spokesperson in Germany rejected the union's allegations, insisting that the company does not use digital trackers.
They said, "We use an inventory management system, as is customary in the industry. Thanks to very good processes and forward-looking planning, our employees have a manageable workload."
The statement comes amid claims from workers about harsh working conditions at Amazon warehouses.
Testimonies
Testimonies highlight global concerns over working conditions
In a video posted on Make Amazon Fair, a warehouse worker in India claimed that management "keeps an eye on my every movement," including how many times they drink water and use the bathroom.
Another UK-based worker said the "micro-management is soul-breaking," while a US employee alleged that working at Amazon "sent me to countless doctors."
These testimonies highlight the global concerns over working conditions at Amazon.