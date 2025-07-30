Amazon's $25 million deal with NYT fuels AI training

NYT's revenue boost and legal battles

This move shows how valuable top-tier journalism has become in the AI world. The deal is set to boost NYT's revenue by nearly 1% this year. Other tech giants, including OpenAI, are also making similar deals with publishers.

Meanwhile, NYT is still fighting some AI companies in court over copyright issues, standing firm that quality reporting deserves fair pay—something their CEO Meredith Kopit Levien feels strongly about.

