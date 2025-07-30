Next Article
Amazon's $25 million deal with NYT fuels AI training
Amazon and The New York Times have struck a major deal—Amazon will pay between $20 million and $25 million a year for access to NYT's articles, recipes, and sports stories from The Athletic.
This content will help train Amazon's AI models and power features like Alexa's news summaries.
NYT's revenue boost and legal battles
This move shows how valuable top-tier journalism has become in the AI world. The deal is set to boost NYT's revenue by nearly 1% this year. Other tech giants, including OpenAI, are also making similar deals with publishers.
Meanwhile, NYT is still fighting some AI companies in court over copyright issues, standing firm that quality reporting deserves fair pay—something their CEO Meredith Kopit Levien feels strongly about.
