Samsung and Startup India join forces to boost student startups

What's in it for students?

If you're a student using tech or design thinking to solve real problems, this is your shot.

Samsung will run workshops and challenges; Startup India will open doors to incubators.

In 2025, the top four teams win grants and incubation worth ₹1 crore, plus support for 40 more teams.

Students from places like Samastipur (Bihar), Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Baramulla (J&K), and Cachar (Assam) are already jumping in.