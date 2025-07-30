Samsung and Startup India join forces to boost student startups
Samsung India and Startup India just shook hands to help students from smaller cities turn their big ideas into reality.
Their new partnership connects Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow contest with Startup India's mentorship network, so young creators get access to funding, guidance, and real opportunities—not just promises.
What's in it for students?
If you're a student using tech or design thinking to solve real problems, this is your shot.
Samsung will run workshops and challenges; Startup India will open doors to incubators.
In 2025, the top four teams win grants and incubation worth ₹1 crore, plus support for 40 more teams.
Students from places like Samastipur (Bihar), Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Baramulla (J&K), and Cachar (Assam) are already jumping in.
Aligning with national initiatives
This move fits right in with government missions like Make in India and Digital India—basically putting youth at the heart of the startup scene.
It's all about giving everyone a fair chance to shape the future with their ideas, no matter where they come from.