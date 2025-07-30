Tata Steel profits soar 116% on government duties' boost

Production and sales numbers for the quarter

In India, Tata Steel delivered a little less steel than last year—4.75 million tons versus 4.94 million—mainly because of maintenance breaks at its Jamshedpur and NINL plants.

Overseas, things were mixed: deliveries grew in the Netherlands but dropped in the UK.

Despite these ups and downs in production and sales, Tata Steel seems to be making strategic moves to keep its momentum going this year.