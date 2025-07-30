Next Article
Tata Steel profits soar 116% on government duties' boost
Tata Steel just posted a big win this quarter, with profits jumping 116% to ₹2,078 crore for April-June FY26.
The main boost came from the government's extra duties on some imported steel, which helped the company out.
Still, overall revenue dipped slightly by 3%, landing at ₹53,178 crore.
Production and sales numbers for the quarter
In India, Tata Steel delivered a little less steel than last year—4.75 million tons versus 4.94 million—mainly because of maintenance breaks at its Jamshedpur and NINL plants.
Overseas, things were mixed: deliveries grew in the Netherlands but dropped in the UK.
Despite these ups and downs in production and sales, Tata Steel seems to be making strategic moves to keep its momentum going this year.