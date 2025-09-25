Amazon's GIFT: 38 crore customer visits, record breaking sales in tier2
Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2025 just set a new record—38 crore customer visits in the first 48 hours.
Most of this buzz came from outside the top nine metros, showing how online shopping fever is spreading beyond the big metros.
Smartphones, TVs, and lab-grown diamonds saw massive demand
Thanks to #GSTBachatUtsav, shoppers got extra savings as sellers passed on GST benefits worth crores.
This sparked a jump in sales for appliances, eco-friendly kitchen gear, and groceries.
Premium picks like smartphones over ₹20,000 grew by 50%, QLED TVs by 23%, and lab-grown diamonds saw a tenfold spike—much of it driven by tier 2 and 3 buyers.
Over 16,000 small businesses tripled their sales during the festival, with many crossing ₹10 lakh in revenue.
Amazon also delivered more than 80 lakh products to Prime members within two days—offering same or next-day delivery in metros and speedy shipping elsewhere.
The sale runs until Diwali with more deals on the way!