Amazon's GIFT: 38 crore customer visits, record breaking sales in tier2

Thanks to #GSTBachatUtsav, shoppers got extra savings as sellers passed on GST benefits worth crores. This sparked a jump in sales for appliances, eco-friendly kitchen gear, and groceries. Premium picks like smartphones over ₹20,000 grew by 50%, QLED TVs by 23%, and lab-grown diamonds saw a tenfold spike—much of it driven by tier 2 and 3 buyers.

Over 16,000 small businesses tripled their sales during the festival, with many crossing ₹10 lakh in revenue.

Amazon also delivered more than 80 lakh products to Prime members within two days—offering same or next-day delivery in metros and speedy shipping elsewhere.

The sale runs until Diwali with more deals on the way!