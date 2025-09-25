Gurgaon-based RKCPL plans ₹1,250 crore IPO

Competing with big names like GR Infra Projects

Beyond the IPO, RKCPL also aims for a pre-IPO round to bring in an extra ₹140 crore.

They'll use the funds for buying construction gear, boosting working capital, and paying down debt (which stood at over ₹2,175 crore as of July).

Founded in 2013 and competing with big names like GR Infra Projects, RKCPL reported a profit of about ₹165 crore on revenue of ₹1,271 crore for FY25.