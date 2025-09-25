US GDP growth for April-June revised up to 3.8% Business Sep 25, 2025

The US just bumped up its GDP growth for April-June to 3.8%, beating the earlier estimate of 3.3%.

This surprise upgrade is mostly thanks to consumer spending and fewer imports dragging down the numbers, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Analysts didn't see this coming, but it's a sign that consumer spending is still powering the economy.