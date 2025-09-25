TruAlt Bioenergy IPO: Day 1 sees 44% subscription Business Sep 25, 2025

TruAlt Bioenergy's IPO kicked off with 44% subscription on Day 1—QIBs showed the most interest at 86%, while retail and non-institutional investors came in at 30% and 24%.

Shares are priced between ₹472-496, and the window to invest closes on September 29.