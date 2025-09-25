Next Article
US goods trade deficit drops sharply in August
Business
Good news for the US economy: the goods trade deficit dropped sharply in August, landing at $85.5 billion—a 16.8% decrease and much better than experts predicted.
The main reason? Imports fell by nearly $20 billion, while exports only slipped a little.
Trade policies and their impact on growth
The US economy's ups and downs lately are tied to shifting trade policies, especially tariffs from the Trump era.
Earlier this year, a smaller trade gap helped boost growth to 3.8%, but with ongoing policy effects, economists now expect third-quarter growth closer to 2.5%.
It's a reminder that global trade moves can still make a big difference for how fast things grow at home.