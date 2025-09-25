LG Electronics India plans $1.3bn IPO in October

A key player in India's consumer electronics scene, LG Electronics India is backed by South Korea's LG Electronics Inc. The company is currently valued at around $9 billion—lower than last year's $15 billion target—and just got the green light from SEBI for its updated IPO plans.

LG to invest $600 million in new Andhra Pradesh factory

This offering won't bring in new shares; it's all existing stock from the parent firm.

Big names like Axis Bank and Morgan Stanley are among the advisers to the share sale.

On top of that, LG is investing $600 million over four years to set up a third factory in Andhra Pradesh, showing it's serious about growing its presence in India.