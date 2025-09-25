Standard Chartered's new branch strategy: fewer, bigger, better

The bank's ramping up its premium game: priority banking centers will jump from 7 to 21 by the end of 2025, aiming to serve affluent and globally-minded Indians. Plus, starting October 7, you'll see new dollar clearing services at GIFT City—handy if you're into cross-border transactions.

Corporate loans and wealth management expansion

Standard Chartered is targeting a solid 10% boost in corporate loans by fiscal 2026, especially for big infrastructure projects.

They're also hiring more relationship managers (going from 400 to 520) and expanding wealth management beyond just metro cities—think Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur.

So if you're looking for upgraded financial services or career opportunities in banking, keep an eye out.