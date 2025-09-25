Next Article
FIIs pull out $21.5 billion from Indian markets this year
Business
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pulled out a massive $21.5 billion from Indian markets in the first nine months of the year, as India's stock performance has lagged behind other countries.
While Indian stocks barely grew by 1-2% in dollar terms, US markets saw gains of 10-15%, most Asian markets 15-35%, and European markets 18-30%.
Outflow highest among peers
It's not just stocks—commodities like gold, silver, and copper have jumped by 42.5%, 52%, and 18% since January.
With better returns elsewhere, FIIs found India less appealing compared to other emerging markets.
This makes India's outflow the highest among its peers in 2025, just ahead of South Korea's nearly $20 billion exit.