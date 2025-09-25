Jinkushal Industries IPO: What to know before you invest

Jinkushal Industries exports new and refurbished construction machinery—think excavators, bulldozers, cranes, and more. With a 6.9% share of India's non-OEM construction equipment export market, they're recognized as a Three-Star Export House by DGFT.

GMP indicates strong listing

The ₹116 crore IPO is priced between ₹115-121 per share; bidding runs until September 29.

Shares will be allotted on September 30 and listed on October 3, 2025.

Funds raised will mainly support working capital needs.

The gray market premium suggests a possible listing price near ₹143—about 18% above the top price band.

Retail investors can start with at least one lot of 120 shares.