Jinkushal Industries IPO: What to know before you invest
Jinkushal Industries's IPO opened this week and received a strong response on day one, with overall subscription at 229%.
Retail investors showed the most interest, subscribing to 3.28 times their allotted shares, while non-institutional buyers also demonstrated strong enthusiasm with a subscription of 3.02 times.
However, institutional buyers showed low interest, with their portion booked at 0.02 times.
Exporter of construction machinery
Jinkushal Industries exports new and refurbished construction machinery—think excavators, bulldozers, cranes, and more.
With a 6.9% share of India's non-OEM construction equipment export market, they're recognized as a Three-Star Export House by DGFT.
GMP indicates strong listing
The ₹116 crore IPO is priced between ₹115-121 per share; bidding runs until September 29.
Shares will be allotted on September 30 and listed on October 3, 2025.
Funds raised will mainly support working capital needs.
The gray market premium suggests a possible listing price near ₹143—about 18% above the top price band.
Retail investors can start with at least one lot of 120 shares.