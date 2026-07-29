Amazon's Great Freedom Sale returns August 7 with Prime access
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Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is back on August 7, bringing major discounts on everything from smartphones and laptops to smart TVs and home gadgets.
If you're a Prime member, you get first dibs on the deals.
Plus, HDFC Bank users can grab 10% off with credit cards or EasyEMI.
Vivo phones and ASUS laptops discounted
Flagship phones like the vivo X300 FE 5G and vivo V70 5G will see price drops, with exchange and EMI options available.
Gamers can score the ASUS TUF A15 at a lower price, while the ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026) gets a nice discount too.
There'll also be savings on home appliances, fashion, gaming gear, books, and beauty products, though Amazon's keeping some prices under wraps for now.