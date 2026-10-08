Amazon's Great India Festival 2026 breaks records as orders double
Amazon's Great India Festival 2026 just broke its own records, with order volumes doubling from last year, even as prices rise.
Shoppers across nearly every PIN code joined in, and one out of every two products in 120-plus cities were delivered within minutes thanks to Amazon Now.
Big demand for premium gadgets and easy payment options like no-cost EMI helped drive the surge.
Appliances 50x, K-Beauty 4x, fashion spikes
According to Aman Deep Lohan, Director, Home, Kitchen and Outdoors, Amazon India, large appliances sold 50x compared to a regular day, and most TVs sold were LED TVs of 55-inch and above.
K-Beauty products flew off the shelves with a fourfold jump in just half a day.
Fashion was another winner: shoes, denim, and ethnic wear all saw major spikes as shoppers this festival season.