Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale begins October 8 with deals
Business
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 officially starts October 8, but some big discounts are already live.
The sale is set to compete with Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2026 sale, so it's a great time to score deals on electronics and gadgets before the rush.
Electronics discounts up to 80%
You can snag the MacBook Neo for ₹71,990 or the ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026) at ₹59,990.
Phones like the OnePlus N6x (₹18,499) and Redmi 17 5G (₹23,999) are also on offer, plus budget picks like Lava Bold N2 for ₹8,729.
There are discounts of up to 80% on TVs and home appliances, plus extra savings if you use an SBI credit card, and Prime members get early access.