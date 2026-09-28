Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale begins October 8 with deals

You can snag the MacBook Neo for ₹71,990 or the ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026) at ₹59,990.

Phones like the OnePlus N6x (₹18,499) and Redmi 17 5G (₹23,999) are also on offer, plus budget picks like Lava Bold N2 for ₹8,729.

There are discounts of up to 80% on TVs and home appliances, plus extra savings if you use an SBI credit card, and Prime members get early access.