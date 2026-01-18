Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale: Kitchen upgrades just got cheaper
Amazon's Republic Day Sale is live, bringing up to 70% off on kitchen essentials.
From fridges and microwaves to air fryers and mixer grinders, there are big savings across top brands—making it a solid time to upgrade your setup without overspending.
Big brands, bigger discounts
Refrigerators start at ₹10,990 with up to 55% off.
Microwaves and OTGs are marked down by as much as 60%, while chimneys go up to 60% off.
Even high-end smart fridges are discounted.
Small appliances for less
Air fryers now start at just ₹2,499 after a massive 70% price cut.
Mixer grinders, induction cooktops, and electric kettles are also seeing discounts of up to 70%.
It's a good chance to grab quality gear for less.
Extra savings with bank offers
You can stack more savings with a 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards or get 5% cashback via the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.
No-cost EMI options make it easier if you're eyeing pricier items—so you can upgrade now and pay later without extra stress.