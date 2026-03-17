Amazon's new 1-hour grocery delivery in the US explained

1-hour delivery is live in big cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.; 3-hour delivery is available in over 2,000 US cities and towns. Prime members pay $9.99 for 1 hour or $4.99 for 3 hours. If you're not a Prime member, it's pricier: $19.99 and $14.99.

Amazon's past attempts at speedy grocery delivery

Amazon's aiming straight at Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber Eats with this move, after testing similar services like Prime Now (2014-2021) and recent pilots in Seattle and Philadelphia.

Globally, Amazon already does lightning-fast deliveries: think 10-minute deliveries in India (launched in 2024 and expanded in 2025) or 15 minutes in the U.A.E. since October.