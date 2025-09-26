Amazon's Prime sign-up ease cost it $2.5B

How to claim your refund

If you signed up for Prime in the US through "Single Page Checkout" between June 23, 2019 and June 23, 2025, you could get an automatic refund—averaging about $51—within 90 days of court approval.

Over 30 million people are expected to benefit.

Going forward, Amazon has to make sign-ups clearer and cancelations simpler, showing regulators are serious about protecting your online choices.