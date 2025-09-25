Next Article
Natco Pharma to spin off agro division into separate company
Natco Pharma just got board approval to separate its agro division into a new company.
The idea is to let Natco focus on its main pharma business, hoping this move will boost growth and make each side stronger on its own.
Natco expects to run both sides more smoothly this way
By running pharma and agro as independent companies, Natco expects smoother operations and sharper brand identities for both.
They might still keep a small stake in the agro spin-off for common services such as research and development and patents.
This plan builds on Natco's earlier steps into agrichemicals, including their ₹100 crore plant planned/set up in Nellore, announced in 2019.