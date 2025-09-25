Next Article
Coca-Cola's bottlers invest ₹25,760cr in Indian food processing
Business
Three major Coca-Cola bottlers—SLMG Beverages, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, and Kandhari Group of Companies—are investing a huge ₹25,760 crore (about $3 billion) to upgrade food processing across nine Indian states.
This move aims to modernize facilities and expand operations in places like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat.
SLMG Beverages spearheads investment drive
SLMG Beverages is leading the pack with an ₹8,000 crore share.
The projects kick off in 2024 and wrap up by 2030.
The projects are expected to create 30,000 direct jobs and 300,000 indirect opportunities across the country.
Aligning with India's growth story
India is already Coca-Cola's fifth-largest market globally.
This investment isn't just about business growth—it lines up with the government's vision to strengthen local food processing.