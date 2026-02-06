Amazon's stock drops despite record AWS revenue

AWS is winning big as businesses shift their data and apps to the cloud and ramp up on AI projects. In just one quarter, AWS added more than a gigawatt of new capacity (that's a lot of server power), keeping up with demand from tech-hungry customers.

Amazon's big spending worries investors

Amazon said it will boost capital expenditures on things like AI, robotics, chips, and satellites—way above what investors expected.

The move has people worried about profits in the short term, even if it could pay off later.

For now, Wall Street is playing it cautious while Amazon bets big on the future.