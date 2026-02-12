Amazon's tax fraud probe in Italy continues
On February 12, 2026, Italian tax police searched Amazon's Milan headquarters, plus the homes of seven managers and KPMG offices.
The investigation centers on whether Amazon EU Sarl and its director Barbara Scarafia hid income by not declaring a permanent business presence in Italy from 2019 to 2024.
Police seized computers, hard drives, and other IT devices, while prosecutors' warrant and witness statements say Amazon dismissed and rehired 159 staff—moves seen as proof of an undisclosed operation before Amazon entered a "co-operative compliance" program in August 2024.
Even though Amazon paid €510 million in December 2025 to settle older tax issues, prosecutors are still digging into possible evasion and customs fraud through 2024.
The probe is expected to wrap up by early 2026.