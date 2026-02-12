Amazon's tax fraud probe in Italy continues

Police seized computers, hard drives, and other IT devices

Police seized computers, hard drives, and other IT devices, while prosecutors' warrant and witness statements say Amazon dismissed and rehired 159 staff—moves seen as proof of an undisclosed operation before Amazon entered a "co-operative compliance" program in August 2024.

Even though Amazon paid €510 million in December 2025 to settle older tax issues, prosecutors are still digging into possible evasion and customs fraud through 2024.

The probe is expected to wrap up by early 2026.