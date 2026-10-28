Amazon's Terk Terkowitz urges engineers to reconnect with real customers
Amazon is telling its software engineers to reconnect with real customers, not just focus on code and AI tools.
Amazon's vice-president and distinguished engineer, Worldwide Amazon Stores, Terk Terkowitz shared that as the company has grown, engineers have drifted away from understanding what users actually need.
He says knowing the customer and their business is key if teams want to use AI in a way that truly matters.
Amazon issues new rules for engineers
Amazon's new rules for engineers highlight talking to customers and focusing on real business goals, not just tracking AI stats like token usage.
Engineers are being encouraged to question how they use AI tools and share what works (and what doesn't).
Managers now have the job of making sure their teams stay connected with users and keep tech decisions grounded in actual needs.