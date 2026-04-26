Amba Auto Sales and Services seeks ₹65.12cr in SME IPO Business Apr 26, 2026

Mainboard IPOs are on pause this week, so all eyes are on the SME (small and medium enterprises) segment.

Amba Auto Sales and Services is making headlines with its IPO opening April 27, aiming to raise ₹65.12 crore by offering shares at ₹130-135 each (bids come in lots of 1,000).