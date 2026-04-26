Amba Auto Sales and Services seeks ₹65.12cr in SME IPO
Business
Mainboard IPOs are on pause this week, so all eyes are on the SME (small and medium enterprises) segment.
Amba Auto Sales and Services is making headlines with its IPO opening April 27, aiming to raise ₹65.12 crore by offering shares at ₹130-135 each (bids come in lots of 1,000).
Adisoft debut, Leapfrog offer, Citius listing
Adisoft Technologies will debut on April 30 after its ₹74 crore IPO, while Leapfrog Engineering Services wraps up its own ₹89 crore offer this week with shares priced at just ₹21-23.
Also, Citius Transnet Investment Trust lists April 29 following a heavily subscribed InvIT IPO, though early trading buzz seems pretty muted so far.