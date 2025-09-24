Ambani vs Adani: Who will win India's green energy race
India's two biggest business giants, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, are battling it out to rule the country's renewable energy future—right in the heart of Gujarat's Rann of Kutch.
Their companies have grabbed massive stretches of land (Reliance with 5.5 lakh acres, Adani with 4.6 lakh acres) for solar, wind, and hydrogen projects.
The goal? To turn this region into a "green goldmine" and reshape how India gets its energy.
Reliance's manufacturing focus vs Adani's power transmission advantage
Ambani's Reliance is all-in on manufacturing—planning to invest ₹75,000 crore in making solar panels, battery cells, and green hydrogen tech.
But even with enough land to produce huge amounts of solar power, Reliance is hitting roadblocks with getting that power onto the grid.
Meanwhile, Adani Group has built a strong network for transmitting and selling renewable power efficiently across India—giving them an edge as both companies race to shape the country's clean energy scene.