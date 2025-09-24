Ambani vs Adani: Who will win India's green energy race

Reliance's manufacturing focus vs Adani's power transmission advantage

Ambani's Reliance is all-in on manufacturing—planning to invest ₹75,000 crore in making solar panels, battery cells, and green hydrogen tech.

But even with enough land to produce huge amounts of solar power, Reliance is hitting roadblocks with getting that power onto the grid.

Meanwhile, Adani Group has built a strong network for transmitting and selling renewable power efficiently across India—giving them an edge as both companies race to shape the country's clean energy scene.