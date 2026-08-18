Ambassador Sergio Gor seeks $500B US India trade by 2030
Business
The US is aiming big: Ambassador Sergio Gor says he wants trade between the US and India to reach $500 billion by 2030.
He spoke at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce National Convention 2026 on Tuesday, highlighting the need for fair taxes, clear rules, and "rock-solid intellectual property protections" to help both economies grow together.
US India trade rose past $240B
Trade between the two countries has jumped from $20 billion to more than $240 billion in over two decades.
India now supplies 40% of America's generic medicines, a sign of real trust.
The partnership also covers tech, AI, energy (think LNG and LPG), aerospace, and defense.
At the Global AI Summit in Delhi, nearly all companies were American, showing how closely these nations are working on future tech.