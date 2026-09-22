AMD crosses $1T market cap for first time
What's the story
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has hit a major milestone by crossing a market capitalization of $1 trillion for the first time. The achievement comes after a strong rally in its stock price, which rose by 10% on Monday to an intraday high of $615.52. This surge not only set a new record for AMD's shares but also pushed the company's overall value just above the trillion-dollar mark.
Financial performance
Stellar Q2 revenue
AMD has had a stellar year, with its stock price soaring over 180%.
The company's second-quarter revenue hit $11.54 billion, a 50% increase from $7.69 billion in the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by sales of its artificial intelligence (AI) chips.
The Data Center unit alone raked in $6.7 billion, a staggering 107% jump from last year.
Market dominance
AMD lags behind NVIDIA
Despite its impressive gains, AMD still lags behind AI chip leader NVIDIA, which has a market cap of around $5.4 trillion and dominates the AI data center chip market.
However, the demand for chips driven by the AI boom this year shows no signs of slowing down.
Last month, AMD CEO Lisa Su said on an earnings call that they expect to double data center sales in 2027.
Strategic expansion
AMD gaining market share from Intel
AMD has been strategically expanding its AI product offerings and moving beyond individual chips to full systems that include processors, networking equipment, and other hardware. This has bolstered its competitive edge against NVIDIA.
The company is also witnessing a surge in demand for central processing units (CPUs) used with graphics processors in servers handling AI inference workloads. This trend has helped AMD gain market share from Intel.