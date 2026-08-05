AMD forecasts $13B Q3 revenue, shares fall nearly 9% after-hours

Last quarter, AMD's revenue jumped 50% year over year to $11.54 billion, with data center sales more than doubling.

CEO Lisa Su says she expects data center sales to more than double in 2027, and AMD forecasts total revenue growth above its more than 35% target.

Plus, AMD is gearing up to take on NVIDIA with a new AI platform coming in 2027 and has landed big deals with Anthropic and Core Scientific to boost its position in the AI hardware race.