AMD may shift chip production from TSMC to Samsung
AMD's CEO is set to visit Samsung's huge chip factory in South Korea, and talks are heating up for a big partnership.
If all goes well, Samsung could start making AMD's new EPYC Venice CPUs using cutting-edge 2-nanometer technology, a capability currently limited to the most advanced foundries.
TSMC usually handles these chips, but with its factories getting crowded, AMD is looking for fresh options.
Why this matters
This move could shake up the global chip scene. Samsung already builds chips for Apple and Tesla, so adding AMD to the list would boost its reputation even more.
For AMD, it could provide access to Samsung's next-generation 2-nanometer process and reduce its dependence on TSMC.
Plus, it could mix up global supply chains and have geopolitical or trade implications, a pretty big deal if you're into tech or just curious about how your devices get made.