AMD may shift chip production from TSMC to Samsung

Why this matters

This move could shake up the global chip scene. Samsung already builds chips for Apple and Tesla, so adding AMD to the list would boost its reputation even more.

For AMD, it could provide access to Samsung's next-generation 2-nanometer process and reduce its dependence on TSMC.

Plus, it could mix up global supply chains and have geopolitical or trade implications, a pretty big deal if you're into tech or just curious about how your devices get made.