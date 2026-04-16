AMD's stock surges 32% in 11 days on AI demand
Business
AMD's stock just shot up 32% in only 11 days, making this its longest winning streak since 2005.
The big drivers? Sky-high demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips and servers, plus a major partnership with Meta.
Even global events like the Iran cease-fire have helped boost investor confidence and keep the momentum going.
AMD Q1 revenue expected $9.9B
Analysts are feeling good: AMD's stock is up 192% over the past year, and Bernstein SocGen just bumped its price target to $265 thanks to strong server demand.
All eyes are now on AMD's earnings report dropping May 5, with expectations set at $9.9 billion in revenue for Q1 and a full-year forecast of $45.8 billion.
Despite some worries about overvaluation, excitement around AI growth has everyone watching closely.