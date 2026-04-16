AMD's stock surges 32% in 11 days on AI demand

AMD Q1 revenue expected $9.9B

Analysts are feeling good: AMD's stock is up 192% over the past year, and Bernstein SocGen just bumped its price target to $265 thanks to strong server demand.

All eyes are now on AMD's earnings report dropping May 5, with expectations set at $9.9 billion in revenue for Q1 and a full-year forecast of $45.8 billion.

Despite some worries about overvaluation, excitement around AI growth has everyone watching closely.